VP Sara quits as DepEd Secretary, NTF-ELCAC Vice Chairperson

Vice President Sara Duterte tendered her resignation as a member of the Cabinet, Secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd), and Vice Chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), Malacañang said on Wednesday.

Duterte submitted her resignation, effective 19 July 2024, to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during her visit to Malacañan on Wednesday afternoon.

"We thank her for her service," said a brief statement from Malacañang, acknowledging her contributions to the Cabinet.

In a Viber message to reporters, Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said Duterte has chosen not to disclose the reason behind her decision.

Although Garafil said Duterte would continue serving as Vice President of the Philippines.

Asked if President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. accepted Duterte's resignation, Garafil said "yes."

Malacañang has yet to announce who will replace Duterte as the Education Secretary.

Duterte has been absent during Marcos' recent events, including his departure ceremonies to Singapore and Brunei.

Additionally, she was absent from several law-signing ceremonies at Malacañang, such as one that provided extra allowances for teachers.

Duterte also joined the Independence Day celebrations in her hometown, Davao City, this year instead of being in Manila to attend the series of festivities.

In a separate briefing in the DepEd office in Pasig, Duterte explained why she had to resign from her Cabinet posts while emphasizing her commitment to a smooth transition.

"Earlier today, June 19, 2024, I sought an audience with the President and tendered my resignation as the Secretary of Education effective July 19, 2024. I have given my 30-day notice to ensure the proper and orderly transition for the benefit of the next Secretary," Duterte said.

"My fellow citizens, my resignation is not born out of weakness but driven by genuine concern for our teachers and Filipino youth," Duterte added.

Despite stepping down from her official roles as the Education Secretary, Duterte pledged to remain a staunch advocate for quality education in the Philippines.

Duterte, likewise, vowed to continue supporting educators and students in her capacity as Vice President and as a concerned citizen.

"Even though I am no longer the Secretary of Education, I will remain a vigilant mother who stands up for the welfare of every teacher and student in the Philippines," Duterte added.

Duterte was Marcos' running mate in the 2022 election under UniTeam. However, during the sidelines of the Independence Day celebrations in Davao, the Vice President admitted that the tandem no longer served its purpose.

“UniTeam was the tandem during the 2022 elections. We won after that," Duterte told local reporters.

“We thank the voters for supporting UniTeam in 2022. But it no longer exists because) we are not candidates anymore," she added.

Marcos' wife, First Lady Louise "Liza" Araneta-Marcos, admitted to harboring ill feelings toward the Vice President after Sara's father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, referred to the President as "bangag" or high on drugs.

The First Lady was offended when she saw the Vice President laughing at her father's comment during a rally in Davao City in late January, which opposed efforts to amend the 1987 Constitution.

In February, the Vice President stated that she and Marcos had no issues with each other despite the criticism from her father and brother, Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte, toward the President.

Despite his wife's feelings, Marcos said he saw no reason to replace Duterte in his Cabinet.