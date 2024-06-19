Vloggers ‘Rosmar’, Rendon apologetic after Coron incident

Days after storming the municipal hall of Coron in Palawan, social media personalities Rendon Labador and Rosemarie Peñamora Tan, more known as “Rosmar,” apologized, admitting that their actions were “excessive.”

In an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, the vloggers said they would accept their declaration as persona non grata in Coron if it seems to be the proper penalty for them.

“Kung ano man ang karapat-dapat sa tingin nila na kung maging masaya sila na maging persona non grata kami sa Coron, tatanggapin namin, kasi accountable kami sa actions namin (Whatever they deem fair and would make them happy, if that is declaring us as persona non grata in Coron, we will accept it as we are accountable or our actions),” Labador said.

“Alam naman talaga namin na may mali kami, tanggap naman namin ‘yun and humingi kami ng sorry doon, lalo na noong napanood namin yung video, doon namin na-realize na nagkamali si Ate [Trinidad], doon kami na-trigger, pero mali rin talaga yung naging actions namin, sumobra (We do know that we did something wrong, we accept that and we are sorry for that, especially after we watched the video — that’s when we realized that she made a mistake. That’s what triggered us, but our actions were admittedly wrong. We went overboard),” Tan added.

John Patrick Mata, one of the municipality’s Sangguniang Bayan, drafted a resolution proposing to declare Rendon Labador and Rosemarie Tan as persona non grata in the municipality of Coron.

The petition described Labador’s actions as “disrespectful, inappropriate and a blatant disregard for proper decorum.”

It also added that the vloggers violated several laws, including the Bawal Bastos Law and RA 10175, also known as the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2017.

The final resolution regarding the petition will be released on 24 June.

The confrontation was rooted in a Facebook post by Jho Cayabyab Trinidad, one of the mayor’s staff.

In the online post, Trinidad alleged Team Malakas, the name of the group of Tan and Labador, of only using Coron residents for social media content.

Trinidad has uploaded her online apology to her personal Facebook account.

For Team Malakas, the incident in Coron served as a big lesson for them for their future events.

“Sa susunod siguro, i-eexpect namin yung mga ganung comments, para mas ma-control namin yung actions namin (Next time, we should learn to expect such comments so we can control our actions better),” Labador said.