Vivant, ALI partner in Cebu biodiversity project

The partnership will foster efforts to sustain and preserve the biodiversity of an area adjacent to a protected zone in Cebu City known as Mt. Kan-irag.

Publicly-listed Cebu-based energy and water company Vivant Corporation has signed a collaboration agreement with Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) for the Kan-Irag Ecosystem Biodiversity Project last May 2024.

Located in Barangay Malubog, Cebu City, the almost 10-hectare project site — a popular hiking destination — is part of Ayala Land’s landbank in Cebu just outside the boundary of the Central Cebu Protected Landscape designated by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources as a protected area subject to strict regulations and restrictions for conservation and preservation.

Vivant Foundation Inc., the social responsibility arm of the Vivant group, will take the lead in implementing projects to support this partnership with Ayala Land.

Employees of both companies will be part of activities involved in afforestation, restoration and revegetation and enhancement of the Kan-Irag Carbon Forest.