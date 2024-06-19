Tulfo wants unused P3.7-B Dalian trains probe

Senator Raffy Tulfo on Wednesday expressed dismay over the government’s procurement of Chinese-made Dalian trains that have sat unused since their delivery in 2017.

Tulfo, chair of the Committee on Public Services, recently inspected the MRT3 Depot on North Avenue, Quezon City, where the Dalian trains have been in storage for years.

He noted that the 48 China-made trains, purchased during the Aquino administration, were intended for the expansion of MRT operations. However, they have been unused due to unresolved compatibility issues with the rail system.

“These 48 Dalian trains, valued at ₱3.7 billion, have been sitting idle and gathering dust since their delivery in 2017,” Tulfo said in Filipino.

He lamented that despite cases having been filed against the individuals involved in their purchase, most have been dismissed.

“Some have been charged before the Ombudsman because of this, but their cases were dismissed. That’s why we should file a different criminal case than what was filed before to avoid double jeopardy,” he said.

According to Tulfo, documents revealed that “the Aquino administration was aware from the outset that the Dalian wagons did not meet specifications and were incompatible with our MRT system, yet they proceeded with the contract and accepted the delivery of the useless trains.”

He pointed out that attempting to fully utilize the trains would cost the government at least ₱2 billion annually for maintenance.

“If the government insists on using the Dalian trains, it would need to shell out billions every year just for maintenance,” he said.

Instead of spending large sums to maintain the “defective” trains, Tulfo suggested the Department of Transportation renegotiate the contract to return the trains and get a refund.

Tulfo said he plans to call a hearing to investigate the trains’ purchase and the individuals responsible for it when the Senate resumes its regular session.