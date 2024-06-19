Title run makes Bates, Bolts better players

Brandon Bates feels that he became a better player after helping Meralco win its first title in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

The 6-foot-9 Bates said guarding the league’s elite big men on his way to title had pushed him to the limit, boosting his confidence when they make another title run in the season-opening Governors’ Cup later this year.

The Filipino-Australian Bates had tough assignments on their way to the crown.

After sending NLEX packing in the quarterfinals, Bates was matched up with Barangay Ginebra banger Christian Standhardinger and prized forward Japeth Aguilar.

Although Bates failed to completely stop the pair, the Bolts were able to beat the Kings in a thrilling seven-game series.

In the finals, Bates’ defensive prowess was greatly tested as he was pitted against June Mar Fajardo — the greatest player of this generation who won seven Most Valuable Player titles and 10 Best Player of the Conference crowns.

With fellow big men Norbert Torres, Raymond Almazan and Cliff Hodge helping out, Bates refused to allow Fajardo to get his usual numbers.

In fact, Fajardo was limited to just 12 points on a dismal 2-of-5 shooting from the field in Meralco’s 93-89 win over San Miguel in Game 3 of their best-of-seven finals series.

Bates admitted that limiting Fajardo wasn’t easy.

“It was probably the most difficult thing I’ve ever done in my life honestly,” Bates said.

“Having a guy like June Mar after having a guy like (Christian) Standhardinger and Japeth (Aguilar). It was monumental. It was really difficult and my body is feeling it right now.”

“I think it’s incredibly important to be playing against the best of the best on a seven-game series. I’ve learned a lot from it, so hopefully, I’ll be able to take it into my second season.”

Chris Banchero shares Bates’ sentiment, saying that their title run is truly unforgettable.

After all, it was his first title in seven attempts, including the 2016 Philippine Cup finals in which Banchero and the Alaska Aces were shocked by the Beermen after going 0-3 in the series.

“I cried tonight as well. To make it all the way to the top of the mountain and get knocked down continuously and continuously and to get back up on my feet and climb it again and finally get it,” Banchero said, recalling the three-pointer that Fajardo made in the crucial stretch of Game 6.

Fortunately, Chris Newsome was able to receive the inbound pass from Banchero, setting the stage for their first title conquest since joining the league in 2010.

“June Mar hit that three and I’m sure everybody thought that we were going to overtime. And I threw that pass to New(some) and he knocked it down and the rest is literally history. So, it’s a first for a lot of us.”