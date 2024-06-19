The Journey Begins: Together for an #SMWasteFreeFuture

SM Prime Holdings Inc. (SM Prime), one of the leading integrated property developers in Southeast Asia, embarks on a unified waste management and segregation campaign in response to the growing global crises on waste.

In a united show of support, SM Prime brings all its property groups and stakeholders toward an #SMWasteFreeFuture for the launch at the SM Mall of Asia (MOA).

The #SMWasteFreeFuture program promotes behavioral changes in waste management through effective waste segregation via Recyclable, Disposable, and Compostable, or RDC. It aims to achieve two primary objectives: (1) Reduce overall waste generation by implementing effective waste segregation practices, and (2) Enhance waste diversion rate by diverting a greater proportion of waste away from landfills through recycling, composting, and other sustainable disposal methods.

A Show of Support

During the launch, SM Supermalls’ Vice President for Compliance, Ms. Liza B. Silerio, welcomed the attendees and stressed the importance of segregation at source for supporting a circular economy.

“We, at SM, stand in solidarity with this global movement. We are committed to a unified waste management and segregation campaign that involves all our property groups and stakeholders, propelling us toward a Waste-Free Future here at SM,” she said.

For a waste program to work, it will involve collaborative efforts in all sectors. Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga, gave her message of support through her representative, Atty. Jonas Leones, DENR Undersecretary for Policy, Planning and International Affairs.

“We have made significant strides toward a shared goal for a more sustainable future. With programs such as the #SMWasteFreeFuture campaign that helps raise awareness and encourage participation for more businesses to reduce waste generation and contribute to waste diversion rate, I am optimistic that the Philippines will reach the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) target of recovering and diverting 80% of plastics by 2028,” he said.

The Countdown to an #SMWasteFreeFuture

Addressing the audience, Sustainability Champion and SM Engineering Design and Development Corporation President Hans "Chico" T. Sy Jr. emphasized, “We have to be open to new ways of doing things and of putting into action every little step that’s crucial for advancing waste management solutions,” he said

“This is a small step in a long journey. This is a learning process and it will not be perfect. We highly encourage all of you to give us feedback,” he said. Sy further emphasizes that, “This project is not specific to one organization, but one that belongs to an entire society. We welcome everyone to practice this in their everyday lives.”

Sy encourages the youth and the audience. “Now it’s up to you and every individual here in attendance, to embrace the cause of change. We are given the opportunity to work on the biggest problems of our community when the planet truly needs it. Let’s not waste this opportunity,” he said.

The highlight of the MOA launch was a live countdown with the symbolic press of a button onstage by Mr. Hans “Chico” Sy, Mr. Steven Tan, DENR Undersecretary Jonas Leones, and Ms. Liza Silerio, that green lighted the renowned MOA Globe to signal the start of a journey for an #SMWasteFreeFuture.