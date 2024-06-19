Suspension vs Abra barangay execs invalidated

BAGUIO CITY — Branch 1 of the Regional Trial Court in Bangued, Abra declared the order of Councilors of the town suspending officials of one of the barangays as null and void.

In a ruling dated 18 June, the court granted the petition of Barangay Calaba, Bangued chairman Renato P. Brasuela, kagawads Marjun S. Santiago, Rosemel B. Viado, Marlbour Jude B. Valera, Carmelita A. Venus, and Sangguniang Kabataang barangay chairman Darryl B. Blanes.

The said officials contested their preventive suspension order meted on them by members of the Sangguniang Bayan of Bangued and some private respondents.

The Calaba officials then filed a Petition for Certiorari with application of a Temporary Restraining Order and/or Writ of Preliminary Injunction.

The SB members on 3 May, acting on the complaint of private individuals recommended a 90-day suspension against the barangay officials of Calaba charging them of grave misconduct, grave abuse of authority, gross neglect of duty, grave dishonesty, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service.

The complaint stemmed from a tarpaulin displayed along the road of the barangay stating a warning for improper garbage disposal where the first offense will be penalized by a fine of P1,000; second offense will be P1,000 and eight hours of community service and showed in the third offense is a pistol.

The complainants assumed that the violators on their third offense will be shot.

The tarpaulin was seen hanging from January to 31 March 2024. It was said to be dismantled after its photo went viral on social media.

The complainants alleged that the barangay officials did not act on the matter and did not even report it to the police. The officials also denied having seen the tarpaulin and denied enacting a barangay ordinance for such punishment to garbage violators.

On 6 May 2024, Bangued Mayor Mila Valera signed the suspension order against the Calaba officials.