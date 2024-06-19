SPD cops urged: Redouble efforts vs crimes

The Southern Police District (SPD) on Wednesday has ordered its personnel to intensify efforts against criminality following the recorded rise in shooting incidents.

SPD director PBGen. Leon Victor Z. Rosete said that they are troubled by the recent surge in shooting incidents within the community.

“We understand the fear and concern this has generated among residents, and we want to assure you that the safety and security of every individual remains our top priority,” Rosete said.

He also stressed that all available resources and manpower are being deployed to swiftly investigate the incidents and apprehend the perpetrators. He stressed that each incident is treated as an isolated case, and dedicated law enforcement officers are working tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice.

The SPD has intensified its presence across Southern Metro Manila through increased patrols and strategic checkpoints. These proactive measures aim to deter criminal activity and provide a visible deterrent to potential offenders.