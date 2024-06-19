SM Megamall is entering a New Era

Green In and Out

An air-conditioned lush garden with new technology ETFE roofing system is a game-changing feature in Level 05. Designed to bring the outdoors in with rich greenery, natural light, water features and calming ambience – this is the perfect oasis to relax and enjoy cozy coffee dates and dinners.

World-class Cinematic Experience

SM Megamall’s all-new cinemas will feature state-of-the-art technology for ultimate moviegoing. In total there will be 7 cinemas, 2 director’s club theaters and a large-format cinema for special event screenings.

The dawn of a new era at SM Megamall begins in July 2024, so stay tuned for updates that you won’t want to miss.

