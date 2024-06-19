NATION

SM creates stronger ocean conservation initiatives

(center, from left) SM by the BAY assistant mall manager Faye Preolco; SM Supermalls senior sustainability manager Belinda Bartolome-Gonzales; DENR Undersecretary for Strategic Communications Malu Erni; and SM Supermalls senior assistant vice president for Mall Operations, Perkin Bentley So, together with the students and faculty of NU-Nazareth.
(center, from left) SM by the BAY assistant mall manager Faye Preolco; SM Supermalls senior sustainability manager Belinda Bartolome-Gonzales; DENR Undersecretary for Strategic Communications Malu Erni; and SM Supermalls senior assistant vice president for Mall Operations, Perkin Bentley So, together with the students and faculty of NU-Nazareth.Photograph courtesy of SM

SM Supermalls and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources continued to drive active participation in ocean conservation last 8 June with the latest leg of SM’s Coastal Cleanup drive, held in celebration of World Oceans Day.

Held through its Corporate Social Responsibility arm, SM Cares, the Coastal Cleanup project is part of the organization’s Programs on Environment. SM Cares also has supporting initiatives focused on children and the youth, women and breastfeeding mothers, senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

To learn more, visit https://www.smsupermalls.com/smcares/.

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph