SM creates stronger ocean conservation initiatives

SM Supermalls and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources continued to drive active participation in ocean conservation last 8 June with the latest leg of SM’s Coastal Cleanup drive, held in celebration of World Oceans Day.

Held through its Corporate Social Responsibility arm, SM Cares, the Coastal Cleanup project is part of the organization’s Programs on Environment. SM Cares also has supporting initiatives focused on children and the youth, women and breastfeeding mothers, senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

