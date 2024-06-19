Sara quits Cabinet

Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday resigned as Education Secretary and Vice Chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), one month before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is to deliver his third State of the Nation Address (SoNA).

In a Viber message to reporters, Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said Duterte had chosen not to disclose the reason behind her decision.

“We thank her for her service,” was Malacañang’s brief statement.

The Palace has yet to name her successor in the Cabinet.

Duterte later held a briefing at the DepEd office in Pasig City, highlighting her performance while emphasizing her commitment to a smooth transition.

“Earlier today, 19 June 2024, I sought an audience with the President and tendered my resignation as the Secretary of Education effective 19 July 2024. I have given my 30-day notice to ensure the proper and orderly transition for the benefit of the next Secretary,” Duterte said.

“My fellow citizens, my resignation is not born out of weakness but driven by genuine concern for our teachers and the Filipino youth,” she said.

Despite stepping down as Education Secretary, Duterte pledged to remain a staunch advocate for quality education in the country.

She likewise vowed to continue supporting educators and students in her capacity as Vice President and as a concerned citizen.

“Even though I am no longer the Secretary of Education, I will remain a vigilant mother who stands up for the welfare of every teacher and student in the Philippines,” Duterte pledged.

Duterte was Marcos’ running mate in the 2022 elections under the UniTeam coalition.

However, on the sidelines of the Independence Day celebration in Davao City last 12 June, the Vice President admitted the tandem no longer served its purpose.

“The UniTeam was the tandem during the 2022 elections. We won after that,” Duterte told Davao reporters.

“We thank the voters for supporting the UniTeam in 2022. But it no longer exists because we are not candidates anymore,” she added.

Duterte’s departure from the Cabinet did not come as a surprise.

She has been absent from recent presidential events, including the departure ceremony for Marcos when he left for Brunei and Singapore.

Additionally, Duterte was absent from several law-signing ceremonies at Malacañang, including one that provided extra allowances for teachers.

Duterte also joined the Independence Day celebrations in her hometown, Davao City, this year instead of being in Manila to attend the series of national festivities.

Marcos’ wife, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, had admitted to harboring ill feelings toward the Vice President after Sara’s father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, had referred to the President as being “bangag” or high on drugs.

The First Lady said she was offended when she saw the Vice President laughing after her father made the comment at a rally against amending the Constitution in Davao City in late January.

In February, the Vice President said that she and the President had no issues between them despite the criticism from her father and a tirade by her brother, Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, against Marcos.

Despite his wife’s hurt feelings, Marcos had said he saw no reason to replace Duterte in his Cabinet.