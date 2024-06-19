Remembering Harrison Plaza

For many Manileños, Harrison Plaza evokes a flood of memories as varied as the array of shops that lined its corridors.

Manila’s first-ever mall was more than just a shopping center—it was a cultural landmark, a social hub, and, let’s be honest, a bit of a quirky relic.

Now, as the dust settles from its demolition about two years ago to make way for yet another residential-commercial complex, it’s time to reflect on the end of an era with a touch of nostalgia and a dash of irreverence.

Opened in 1976, Harrison Plaza was the pinnacle of sophistication and modernity. It was the place where you could buy a pair of bell-bottom jeans, grab a halo-halo, and catch the latest Betamax tapes all under one roof. Why, you could also pamper yourself with a relaxing massage at the hands of blind therapists who would regale you with the latest gossip about town.

Harrison Plaza was the epitome of convenience and a symbol of urban progress, transforming the way Manileños shopped and socialized. Fast forward to the 21st century, and the grand old dame of Manila’s retail scene had become a shadow of its former self, charming in its outdatedness but also undeniably shabby.

The announcement of its demolition was met with a mix of sadness, nostalgia, and a bit of “about time” from those who had witnessed its slow decline. Harrison Plaza, once the crown jewel of Manila’s shopping landscape, had become something of a time capsule, a place where the ghosts of retail past lingered amid flickering neon lights and peeling paint.

For those who grew up in the 1980s and ‘90s, Harrison Plaza was the go-to spot for everything from back-to-school shopping to weekend hangouts. It was a place where you could lose yourself in the maze of stores, arcades, and food stalls. It was a melting pot of people from all walks of life, a microcosm of Manila itself. Whether you were a teenager trying to look cool in the latest fashion or a mom hunting for bargains, Harrison Plaza had something for everyone. Our first bump car ride, for example, happened in this iconic mall.

As the years went by, the mall began to show its age. Newer, shinier malls sprang up around the city, each more glamorous and upscale than the last. Harrison Plaza, with its worn-out tiles and dated décor, seemed almost quaint by comparison. It became the underdog, the scrappy survivor in a city obsessed with modernity and luxury. For some, this only added to its charm. For others, it was a sign that it was time for a change.

The demolition of Harrison Plaza marked the end of an era, but it also signaled the beginning of a new chapter in Manila’s ever-evolving story. In its place, a sleek new residential-commercial complex will rise, promising modern amenities and a fresh start. It’s the circle of life, urban-style: out with the old, in with the new. Yet, as we bid farewell to this beloved mall, it’s worth remembering what made it special in the first place.

Harrison Plaza wasn’t just a shopping center; it was a community. It was where generations of Manileños made memories, from first dates to last-minute Christmas shopping. It was a place where you could see familiar faces and feel a sense of belonging in the bustling city. Its demolition is a reminder that progress often comes at the cost of the familiar and the comforting.

However, let’s not romanticize it too much. For all its charm, Harrison Plaza had its flaws. The air conditioning was often spotty, the parking a nightmare, and who could forget the occasional smell wafting from the restrooms? It was far from perfect, but maybe that’s why we loved it. It was real, it was ours, and it was unapologetically Manila.

e-mail: mannyangeles27@gmail.com