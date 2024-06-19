Relatives claim OFWs’ remains

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has confirmed that the families of the two Filipino seafarers who died aboard the MV True Confidence had positively identified their remains.

OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio said the relatives of the two overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) arrived in Dubai on 11 June.

Accompanied by officials from OWWA, the Philippine Consulate, and the Migrant Workers Office in Dubai, they went to a morgue in Sharjah where the bodies of the OFWs were brought.

Additionally, the relatives were taken to see the MV True Confidence that is currently docked at Port Khalid in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. The vessel was attacked on 6 March by Houthi rebels, resulting in casualties, including the two Filipino seafarers.

The incident resulted in the first fatalities since the Houthis began targeting vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden in November 2023 as a show of support for Palestine.

The MV True Confidence, with a crew of 20, including 15 Filipinos, had garnered significant attention in the aftermath of the tragic event.

Authorities in Sharjah have pledged full assistance to the families of the deceased seafarers. OWWA has also committed to provide comprehensive support to the families of the OFWs, including facilitating the repatriation of their remains.

Meanwhile, the OWWA announced its commitment to provide psychological support to the family members of the missing MV Tutor crewman.

In a meeting with Ignacio, the family requested counseling for the missing crew member’s three children.