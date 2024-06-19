Putin, Kim sign mutual defense treaty

MOSCOW, Russia (AFP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a “strategic partnership treaty” following their talks in Pyongyang on Wednesday, Russian state media reported.

The treaty provides for “mutual assistance” in case either country faces aggression, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday following talks in Pyongyang.

“The comprehensive partnership treaty signed today provides, among other things, for mutual assistance in case of aggression against one of the parties to this treaty,” Putin was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

Putin also called the treaty a “breakthrough” that will take ties between Moscow and Pyongyang to a “new level” as he made a historic trip to the repressive state.

The Kremlin said on Monday the treaty would replace previous bilateral documents and declarations signed in 1961, 2000 and 2001.

The two leaders also exchanged gifts during the visit, with Kim receiving a teaset and a luxury Russian-made Aurus car, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

Ushakov did not say what gifts Putin received, but hinted they were related to Putin’s image, “including busts.”

Putin also invited Kim to visit Moscow.

“I am very happy about our new meeting, I hope that the next one will take place in Russia, in Moscow,” the Russian leader said during talks with Kim.

Moscow and Pyongyang’s ties have sparked concern in the West, which believes Russia has been procuring and using North Korean weaponry to wage its military offensive in Ukraine.

Kim said earlier relations with Russia had reached a new high point, and that Putin’s visit would strengthen their countries’ “ardent friendship.”

The two countries have been allies since North Korea’s founding after World War II and have drawn even closer as Russia seeks to forge a united front against the West.