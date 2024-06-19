PNP orders heightened police presence nationwide

The Philippine National Police will intensify its patrol operations nationwide as PNP chief PGen. Rommel Francisco Marbil ordered the heightened police visibility in the country to ensure the safety of the public.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo on Wednesday disclosed that the PNP chief mandated a nationwide intensification of patrol operations across all regional, provincial, city, and municipal police stations.

She added that it is in line with the instruction of Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr.

Fajardo said that among the police operations to be intensified are foot patrols, Oplan Galugad, motorcycle patrols, and Oplan Sita, aiming to enhance visibility and ensure rapid response across the country.

Meanwhile, Marbil said the initiative is designed to not only prevent crime “but also to build trust and rapport with communities” they are serving.

“We are committed to making our communities safer by ensuring a strong police presence in public spaces,” said the PNP chief.

He also stressed the importance of “proactive policing strategies” to deter crime and enhance community safety and to do this, he directed 85 percent of all police personnel to actively engage in field duties.

Marbil added that it would significantly reduce the number of officers assigned to office work.

He also urged all police officers to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and community engagement during these operations.

“Our goal is to protect and serve the public with integrity and dedication. We must work hand in hand with our communities to create an environment where everyone feels safe and secure,” he told the police officers.

Meantime, Abalos expressed his support for Marbil’s directive as he stressed the collaborative effort between the police and the community “is essential in maintaining peace and order.”

“The safety and security of our citizens is our top priority. I commend the PNP for their commitment to enhancing police presence and ensuring swift response to incidents,” Abalos said.

Highlighting the importance of community cooperation, Marbil encouraged the citizens to report suspicious activities and provide honest feedback on the effectiveness of their police patrols.