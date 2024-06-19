Phl economic managers woo Japanese firms

The country's economic team urged big Japanese companies to invest their technology in the Philippines so that the economy and industries could grow, the Department of Finance said on Friday.

While in Japan for the Philippine Economic Briefing, Marcos' economic team met with the top leaders of Sojitz Corporation, Mitsubishi Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and Sumitomo Corporation to discuss how they could grow their businesses in the Philippines.

There are many world businesses that Sojitz is involved in, such as making, selling, importing, and exporting different goods.

Sojitz also has a number of investment projects in farmland, food, telecommunications, infrastructure, property development, the auto industry, and mining.

Mitsubishi is a global combined business that works on projects, makes things, and develops new products.

In the Philippines, the company handles the export and purchase of different goods, as well as activities in the consumer market and the development of infrastructure and renewable energy.

Murata Manufacturing does research and development, makes, and sells electronics that are built on ceramics. It also has a plant in Batangas that makes multilayer ceramic capacitors. This is its biggest factory in Asia.

Sumitomo, on the other hand, is also known for selling goods and services, importing and exporting, and investing in businesses in both Japan and other countries.