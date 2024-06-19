PCO eyes free socmed training for gov’t agencies

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) announced the launch of the Creator COMMUNITY Program on Wednesday which aiming to bolster government agencies’ social media presence through free training and assistance.

In a statement, the PCO said that the initiative seeks to equip government agencies with the necessary skills and resources to produce compelling social media content.

It also encompasses workshops covering various aspects of content creation, from conceptualization to shooting and editing.

Additionally, the PCO will provide all required materials and equipment, ensuring a comprehensive training experience.

“It is our responsibility to keep the public informed about government actions and initiatives,” said Undersecretary Gerald Baria during the launch event, held at the Google Philippines Headquarters in Taguig City.

The event coincided with the “Unicomm Techtak: Digital Storytelling with YouTube” workshop, serving as a pilot program for the Creator COMMUNITY Program.

The PCO described the workshop as a comprehensive training program designed to enhance government agencies’ social media management capabilities as it also focused on content development for various platforms, with a dedicated module on maximizing the potential of YouTube.