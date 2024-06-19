PBBM commits support for disabled people

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said his administration is committed to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD).

This as Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed Proclamation No. 597 on behalf of Marcos on 13 June declaring 17 to 23 July every year “National Disability Rights Week.” The proclamation was released only on Wednesday.

In the proclamation, Marcos said the Philippines promised to support, safeguard, and make sure that all disabled people can fully and equally enjoy all human rights and basic freedoms, as well as to encourage respect for their inherent dignity.

Through the National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA), Marcos told the Department of Social Welfare and Development to lead, organize, and watch the week-long celebration. The NCDA’s job is to come up with the celebration’s programs, events and projects.

Marcos urged government departments, agencies, state universities, colleges, and government-owned or controlled companies to observe the celebration. He also encouraged local governments, non-governmental groups, and the private sector to join in the commemoration.

Marcos said that Proclamations No. 1870 and 361 should be amended to be in line with the UNCPRD’s goals and to support a rights-based approach during National Disability Rights Week.

In 1979, Proclamation No. 1870 designated the third week of July as National Disability Prevention and Rehabilitation Week. In 2000, Proclamation No. 361 designated 23 July as the last day of NDPR Week in honor the birth of the Sublime Paralytic, Apolinario Mabini.