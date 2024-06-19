Patron El Cielo: Taking luxury nights-out a notch higher

If you’re a millennial who has experienced the vibrancy of today’s nightlife and the lengths it can take you, you’re very much aware of how lit your night is about to be if a bottle of Patrón lands on your club table — an addition that will surely elevate your party experience enough to fill your group chat of recaps for the days to follow.

In an attempt to take your luxury-clubbing experience a notch higher, the Jalisco, Mexico-based premium tequila brand locally launched the world’s first fout-times distilled tequila, the prestigious Patrón El Cielo, in a surprise-filled night last 11 June in Xylo, BGC.

Draped in gold and white, the superclub saw attendees in their best fashion interpretation of El Cielo’s look. It’s as if the Greek gods and goddesses of Olympus left their thrones to party among mortals with a drink deserving of such a distinguished audience.

At the heart of the dance floor, a conspicuous installation showcasing the visuals of Patrón was displayed along with footage of farmers and workers responsible for transforming the humble agave plant into the distilled liquor everyone was enjoying at the moment.

What followed next was the grand reveal of what was behind the curious installation – none other than the country’s pride, the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra.

It was definitely something you won’t expect taking center stage in a club revelry event, but the ensemble under the baton of Maestro Rodel Colmenar delivered an electrifying performance with an all-electronic dance music (EDM) set, which was six months in the making.

Music from Zedd, Avichi, Calvin Harris and their contemporaries were played through the strings of the orchestra’s violins and the pipes of trombones — a feat that kept the guests standing in awe. The Gruppo Tribale led by Elmer Dado later carried over the hype with their unique musical stylings by showcasing a unique DJ set paired with drums and bongs.

As the night progressed, the Patrón El Cielo takeover was nothing short of a blast as everyone could be seen sipping a glass of Paloma and Margarita cocktails with an El Cielo base, or just a simple mix with tonic or soda water topped with an orange or lemon slice.

The Patrón El Cielo, having undergone four distillations, may have been expected to approach the potency of vodka since multiple distillations often reduce the flavor profile of tequila. However, Patrón’s master distiller, David Rodriguez, had apparently discovered new dimensions of flavor instead.

Its flavor is a far cry from the initial rigidness of its Silver counterpart, instead offering a mouth-coating essence of toasted agave complemented by the sweet, refreshing notes of orange. On the other hand, the liquid’s texture glides smoothly across the tongue, leaving behind aromatic hints of citrus and nuttiness.

As the night drew to a close, and the echoes of music and laughter lingered in the air, one thing was clear: the Patrón El Cielo has set a new standard of luxury and taste, inviting revelers to savor every moment and anticipate the next night out worth remembering.