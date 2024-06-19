Pampanga signals end of POGO era with drafting of new resolution

In a bold move against the proliferation of Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) in Pampanga, local leaders, led by Vice Gov. Lilia "Nanay" Pineda and supported by Gov. Dennis Pineda, have taken decisive actions to eliminate POGO operations from the province.

The drafting of a stringent resolution by town mayors, with strong backing from the governor, signifies a resolute stance against the continuous presence of POGOs in Pampanga, the vice governor said.

“Matagal ng ino-object ito ng provincial board dahil madami nang raids mula pa noon sa Clark at Porac. Hindi natin ito dapat pinapayagan. Sana sumuporta din ang local govrrnment units dito," according to the vice governor.

Vice Gov. Nanay emphasized that the provincial board will oppose POGO operations, regardless of their legality, citing various violations such as human trafficking and torture.

She cautioned that the provincial board will take action against local officials and department heads for any oversights related to the operation of POGO hubs in the province.

Gov. Pineda expressed his full support for a resolution prepared by the provincial chapter of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines, aimed at making POGO companies unwelcome in Pampanga.

While the resolution remains "unnumbered" to date, sources confirm that provincial authorities are committed to swiftly dismantling these operations.

During the raid on Lucky South 99 Outsourcing in Porac town on 4-5 June, conducted by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), the hub was exposed for alleged human trafficking and torture. The hub reportedly used permits for business process outsourcing activities in 2019 and 2020 to operate as a POGO hub from 2021 to 2024.

The POGO hub in Porac, the second to face raids for multiple violations, including human trafficking and torture, was disclosed to have 46 buildings, villas, and a golf course within a complex spanning Porac and Angeles City.

The operation, authorized by a warrant from Malolos Regional Trial Court Branch 14 Judge Maria Belinda Rama, led to the rescue of over 190 individuals from the POGO complex. However, most of Lucky South 99's personnel managed to evade capture, raising suspicions of insider involvement.

In May 2023, the Colorful and Leap Group within the Clark Freeport was raided, resulting in the rescue of over 1,000 workers, predominantly foreigners.

Subsequently, Senator Risa Hontiveros revealed that Colorful and Leap Group, a sublessee of POGO firm CGC Technologies Inc. licensed by Pagcor, was implicated in a cryptocurrency scam and human trafficking operation at the Sun Valley Hub Corp. in Clark, Pampanga.