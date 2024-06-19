P500K suspected shabu seized

Operatives from the Manila Police District (MPD) Station 2 arrested three individuals during a buy-bust operation for illegal drugs conducted Tuesday night at the corner of Mel Lopez Boulevard and Moriones Street in Barangay 44, Tondo, Manila.

Police identified the suspects as cousins Stefano Crisostomo alias “Boss” and Eric Calayag, and a certain Ryan Agacer. They were nabbed following a tip regarding drug peddling activities by the Crisostomo cousins.

An undercover officer conducted a test buy, which yielded positive results. The officer then arranged a purchase with the suspects, leading to their arrest.

Authorities seized approximately 80 grams of shabu, a methamphetamine with an estimated street value of P544,000, as well as the marked money used in the operation.