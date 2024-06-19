NTF-ELCAC respects VP Sara’s decision to resign as task force’s co-vice chair

The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) cited Vice President Sara Duterte’s “leadership, contributions, and unwavering commitment” to the government’s “collective goal of achieving lasting peace and development” in the country.

Undersecretary Ernesto Torres Jr., the NTF-ELCAC executive director, said the task force acknowledges and respects the Vice President’s decision to resign from her roles as the task force’s co-vice Chairperson and as Secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd).

“Vice President Duterte’s tenure as co-vice chairperson has been marked by significant progress in our efforts to address the root causes of insurgency and promote sustainable peace in conflict-affected areas,” Torres said in a statement shortly after Malacañang announced Duterte’s resignation on Wednesday afternoon.

Torres said Duterte’s dedication to the NTF-ELCAC has “resulted in numerous initiatives and operations that have strengthened the resolve and capacity of communities” to stand against insurgency.

“Her leadership has also emphasized the importance of education as a vital component in combating insurgency,” he added.

Torres also lauded Duterte’s tenure in DepEd.

“She spearheaded various programs aimed at improving the quality of education and making it more accessible, thereby addressing one of the key factors contributing to local conflicts,” he said.

Torres said the task force “will ensure a seamless transition and remain focused on its mandate” to end the local communist armed conflict through “inclusive development and genuine reforms.”

“The NTF-ELCAC expresses its deepest gratitude to Vice President Duterte for her invaluable contributions and leadership,” he said.

“We wish her success in her future endeavors and are confident that she will continue to serve the Filipino people with the same passion and dedication,” he added.