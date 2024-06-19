Nelle joins PBA draft

A new chapter beckons as Evan Nelle emerged as one of the first players to join the Annual Rookie Draft of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

Nelle, who helped De La Salle University win the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86 title last year, formally submitted his draft application on Wednesday with the help of his agent, Charlie Dy.

Dy said the 26-year-old Nelle is thrilled to join the PBA following a very successful collegiate career in which he helped San Beda University win the National Collegiate Athletic Association crown before winning another title in the UAAP with La Salle.

Aside from Nelle, also submitting their respective applications ahead of the 4 July deadline are CJ Cansino and CJ Catapusan of University of the Philippines and Paul Garcia of Ateneo de Manila University.

“After the UAAP, that was really their plan to join the PBA draft. And they’re just excited to be available for the draft,” Dy, the founder of top talent agency firm Virtual Playground, said in a telephone conversation.

“They were really looking at, you know, because it’s been their dream to join the PBA since they were kids.”

Nelle closed his collegiate career with a bang as he averaged 11.3 points, 6.9 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals to help the Green Archers win the UAAP crown.

Meanwhile Cansino and Catapusan were part of the UP squad that won the UAAP crown in Season 84 in 2022, ending a 36-year championship drought at the expense of the Blue Eagles.

Cansino finished his career with the Maroons with 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.6 steals in Season 86.

Garcia, meanwhile, was a member in Ateneo’s UAAP Season 85 title conquest in Season 85 in 2022.

Cansino, Catapusan are currently playing for Iloilo in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League while Garcia is donning the colors of Pampanga.

Dy believes that Nelle, Cansino, Catapusan and Garcia will thrive in the top professional basketball league in the country.

“They really need to go to the right team for them to fit in but, we saw what they can bring to the team. Evan, CJ, and even Paul Garcia, they’re able to contribute to their teams when they were playing in the UAAP,” Dy said.