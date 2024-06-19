Maynilad offers desludging services this June

West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. (Maynilad) is offering septic tank cleaning services at no extra cost this June to its residential and semi-business customers in selected parts of Caloocan, Las Piñas, Makati, Malabon, Manila, Muntinlupa, Navotas, Parañaque, Pasay, Quezon City, Valenzuela, and Cavite Province.

Maynilad’s sanitation program is one of the company’s efforts to lessen pollution loading into Metro Manila’s river systems. “We ask our customers to avail of this service, as it will help to protect community health and the environment,” said Maynilad chief operating officer Randolph T. Estrellado.

Customers residing in Barangays 1, 10, 81, 82, 84 to 88, 90 to 95, 97 to 99, 101 to 103, 105, 106, and 108 to 110 in Caloocan; Barangay Pamplona 1 and 3, and Pulang Lupa Dos in Las Piñas; Barangay Catmon, Maysilo, and Tugatog in Malabon; Barangay Putatan and Sucat in Muntinlupa; Barangay Bagumbayan North, Bangculasi, Daang-hari, San Rafael Village, Sipac-Almacen, Navotas East and West, and Tanza in Navotas; Barangay Don Bosco and San Martin De Porres in Parañaque; Barangay Batasan Hills, Bagong Silangan, Capri, Commonwealth, Gulod, Holy Spirit, and San Agustin in Quezon City; and Barangay Balangkas, Lingunan, Mabolo, Mapulang Lupa, and Punturin in Valenzuela City may avail of Maynilad’s desludging service.