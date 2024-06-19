Marina slates revelry on Day of Filipino Seafarers

The Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) will spearhead this year’s celebration of the Day of the Filipino Seafarers on 25 June.

The event will have as theme “Navigating the Future: Safety First” to recognize Filipino seafarers’ significant contributions in making the maritime sector a safer workplace.

The campaign, marked by the hashtag #SafetyTipsAtSea, also aims to highlight seafarers’ dedication to safety at sea.

In a press statement on Wednesday, Marina said the celebration will commence with a symposium, featuring prominent speakers from various organizations.

Representatives from the Ocean Technologies Group, the Marine Environment Protection and Development Service of Marina, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the International Seafarers Welfare and Assistance Network, will discuss various topics about the maritime industry while also sharing their insights on enhancing maritime safety.

Also, an oath-taking ceremony will be held for merchant marine officers and harbor pilots, who have critical roles in ensuring the safety and efficiency of maritime operations.

Further, the Gregorio Oca Leadership and Development Foundation will lead a special recognition segment, honoring women who have championed seafarer families, highlighting the vital support system provided by these women in contributing to the well-being of seafarers and their families.

The event will also launch the “Marina Honors Filipino Seafarer Bravery at Sea 2024” award, aimed at recognizing individuals who have risked their lives to perform acts of exceptional bravery.

Additionally, the “Gawad Natatanging Mandaragat 2024” will be introduced to honor a Filipino seafarer who has demonstrated exceptional skills, unwavering dedication, and significant contributions to the maritime industry.

The event will conclude with the awarding of winners for the video making contest and photo contest, celebrating seafarers’ creativity and talent in the maritime community.

On the other hand, there will also be simultaneous events conducted at different venues in line with the celebration of the Day of the Filipino Seafarer.

A special flag ceremony in honor of Filipino seafarers will be conducted at Rizal Park Luneta by SeaFam International, paying tribute to their invaluable contributions to the maritime sector. Additionally, a job fair will be held at SM San Lazaro on the same day, providing seafarers with opportunities for employment and career advancement in domestic shipping.

Lastly, as a special treat, free rides on LRT-2 and MRT-3 will be offered to Filipino seafarers on 25 June in recognition of their hard work and dedication.