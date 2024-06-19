Marcos leads send-off rites

No less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will send off members of the Paris Olympics-bound Team Philippines on Friday night at the Marble Hall of the Ayuntamiento de Manila in Intramuros.

Sports is close to President Marcos’ heart as he conveys his passion and enthusiasm on the Filipino athletes’ participation in the most important global sporting event that will happen during his administration.

Expected to join President Marcos in the ceremony managed by official Philippine Olympics broadcaster Cignal TV are Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and members of the POC board, qualified Filipino athletes to the Paris Games and members of the Philippine Sports Commission Board led by chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann and national sports association officials.

Philippine Olympian Association head Gillian Akiko Thomson-Guevara will also grace the ceremony which is staged on the eve of the departure of several members of Team Philippines to their pre-Olympics training facility in Metz, France, where they will conduct their final preparations for the 25 July to 11 August Games that Paris is hosting for the second time in a century.

A Holy Mass will usher in the ceremony which will be highlighted by the turnover of the country’s colors from the PSC to President Marcos and to Tolentino that will also be witnessed by Cignal TV and MediaQuest president and chief executive officer Jane Basas.

Tolentino will also present to President Marcos the official training and competition apparel from Peak and adidas, while Team Philippines sponsors Cignal TV, Smart, adidas, Peak, celebrated designer Francis Libiran, Samsung, Aice, Delsey, Les Arenes Metz and Olympic Solidarity will be acknowledged.