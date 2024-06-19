Marcos declares 3rd week of July as National Disability Rights Week

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that his administration is committed to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD).

This, as Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed Proclamation No. 597 on behalf of Marcos on 13 June but was only released on Wednesday declaring 17 to 23 July every year as the “National Disability Rights Week."

In the proclamation, Marcos said the Philippines promised to support, safeguard, and make sure that all disabled people can fully and equally enjoy all human rights and basic freedoms, as well as to encourage respect for their inherent dignity.

Through the National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA), Marcos told the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to lead, organize, and keep an eye on the week-long celebration.

The NCDA's job is to come up with the celebration's programs, events, and projects.

Marcos urged the government departments and agencies, as well as state universities, colleges, and companies owned or controlled by the government, to observe the celebration. Local governments, non-government groups, and the private sector are also urged to do the same.

Marcos also said that Proclamations No. 1870 and 361 should be amended to be in line with the UNCPRD's goals and to support a rights-based approach during "National Disability Rights Week."

In 1979, Proclamation No. 1870 named the third week of July as National Disability Prevention and Rehabilitation (NDPR) Week. In 2000, Proclamation No. 361 named 23 July as the last day of NDPR Week to honor the birth of the Sublime Paralytic, Apolinario Mabini.