Malacañang declares 24 June special non-working day in Manila

Malacañang Palace declared Monday, 24 June 2024, a special non-working day in the City of Manila to celebrate its 453rd Founding Anniversary.

The announcement comes through Proclamation No. 599, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Wednesday.

The proclamation recognizes the importance of allowing residents of Manila to fully participate in the festivities while enjoying the long weekend.

"It is but fitting and proper that the people of the City of Manila be given full opportunity to participate in the occasion and enjoy the celebration," the proclamation reads.