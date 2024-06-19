Malacañang declares 24 June special non-working day in Manila

Malacañang Palace declared Monday, 24 June 2024, a special non-working day in the City of Manila to celebrate its 453rd Founding Anniversary.
The announcement comes through Proclamation No. 599, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Wednesday.
The proclamation recognizes the importance of allowing residents of Manila to fully participate in the festivities while enjoying the long weekend.
"It is but fitting and proper that the people of the City of Manila be given full opportunity to participate in the occasion and enjoy the celebration," the proclamation reads.
This declaration is expected to allow government offices and some businesses within Manila to close for the day. Residents can use this time to join in the planned activities for the anniversary celebration.
The City of Manila traditionally celebrates its founding anniversary with parades, cultural performances, and historical exhibits.
Miguel Lopez de Legazpi, a navigator and the initial governor-general of the Philippines during Spanish colonial rule, founded the city of Manila on 24 June 1571.
On 24 June 1976, the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., the father of now President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., officially designated Manila as the capital of the Philippines and the center of the national government.