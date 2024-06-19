Local flavors without the hassle

Whenever you go out of town, you always make sure that you bring home pasalubong not only for your friends but for you to enjoy in the comforts of your own home. Whether it’s the crunchy Ilocos Chichacorn, the flavorful Albay Pili Nuts, or the sweet Philippine Brand Dried Mangoes from Cebu, these treats remind you of the places you’ve been and the local delicacies you’ve tried.

But finding these special pasalubong items can be hard, especially when you’re feeling nostalgic or just want a taste of something local. That’s where SM Markets comes in.

SM Markets makes discovering these hard-to-find pasalubong items easy. With thousands of local products to choose from, you can find everything you’re looking for in your nearest supermarket. No more searching all over town or traveling long distances — everything you need is right there.

From Luzon, SM Markets offers items like Basilio’s Bagnet Chips, Ilocos Chichacorn and Alabanza Longanisa De Recado, all hailing from Baguio or the Ilocos Region. Craving Pangasinan’s boneless daing na bangus? Check out the JSL Dagupan brand of Boneless Daing na Bangus.

SM Markets also features delectable items from the Calabarzon region like Noceda Jacobina, Old Center Pancit Lucban, and Bean Central Barako Coffee. The Bicol region is represented by Jovy’s Pili Nuts, Pansit Bato, Bicol’s Best Bicol Express and Albay Pili Nuts.

Favorites from the Visayas Region, specifically from Cebu, are also available at SM Markets. These include Titay’s Rosquillos, Philippine Brand Dried Mango, Shamrock Otap and Vhonytiff Banana Chips.

Products from Iloilo and Bacolod are also among the favorites at SM Markets. These include Bongbong’s Piaya and Biscocho, Merzci Biscocho, Piaya and Butterscotch, Deocampo’s Barquillos and RGies Butterscotch.

You don’t have to go all the way to Davao and Cagayan de Oro to enjoy their treats. SM Markets stocks Davao’s Lola Abon’s Mangosteen and Durian candies, and Durian World’s Durian Pastillas and Yema. From Cagayan de Oro, SM Markets presents Cheding’s Toasted Peanut, De Oro Best Beef and Pork Jerky and Vjandep Yema Pastel.

By featuring these locally made products, SM Markets is supporting Filipino farmers, artisans and small businesses, helping to sustain local economies and preserve heritage.

Have a taste of the delicacies and sweets of your hometown or from your travels anytime — just head to SM Markets and discover local flavors without the hassle.