Laoag Mayor Michael Marcos-Keon condemns Chinese harassment in WPS

Mayor Michael Marcos-Keon of Laoag City, a cousin of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., addressed the escalating issues in the West Philippine Sea and their implications for Philippine sovereignty on Wednesday, 19 June, in a press conference in Laoag City, during Laoag's 59th Charter Day anniversary celebration.

Mayor Marcos-Keon recalls the historical significance of the Gabu Sur Watchtower, a brick structure built by the Spanish used by sentinels to warn residents of pirate attacks, “I don't know if you were there when we unveiled the Gabu Sur Watchtower,” he began. “Originally built to guard against pirates, it reminds us that we must now be vigilant against modern-day pirates.”

Marcos-Keon expressed deep concerns about recent activities by the Chinese coast guards and military. He spoke about his longstanding relationship with China, recalling a sisterhood agreement forged with Shandong province during his cousin’s tenure as governor of Ilocos Norte. He also remembered his experiences training athletes in China and signing a sisterhood agreement with Guangxiang City.

“I have many Chinese friends and nothing against the People's Republic of China,” he stated. “What I have an issue with is the Chinese coast guard and military harassing our fishermen. This is completely unacceptable,” he stressed.

Highlighting the recent Balikatan Exercises with the United States, Marcos-Keon emphasized their importance as a response to Chinese aggression. “This city is the capital city of the incumbent president, and a message needed to be sent to the Chinese military and Navy that their attempts to control our nautical territory are unacceptable,” he asserted. The joint military exercises were a clear demonstration of the Philippines' resolve, bolstered by its alliance with the United States.

“China is our neighbor, and they are harassing us. We must stand up as a people,” he urged. He concluded with a call for vigilance and unity to avoid conflict, referencing global conflicts as a strong warning.

“The Philippines has suffered invasions and wars before. We must be careful to prevent history from repeating itself,” says Marcos-Keon underscoring the gravity of the situation, pointing out China's significant military power and geographical proximity.