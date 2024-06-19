‘Julie X Stell’ happening in July

GMA Synergy, in partnership with GMA Entertainment Group and 1Z Entertainment, presents “JulieXStell: Ang Ating Tinig,” a two-night concert featuring Asia’s Limitless Star Julie Anne San Jose and P-pop Kings SB19’s very own Stell Ajero. Directed by Paolo Valenciano, the concert is set to happen on 27 to 28 July, 8 p.m. at the New Frontier Theater.

Tickets are now on sale via TicketNet outlets nationwide or through ticketnet.com.ph. Ticket prices are as follows: P1,500 for Balcony, P2,500 for Loge, P3,500 for Orchestra, P4,500 for VIP and P6,500 for SVIP with Meet and Greet.

Julie and Stell first worked together as coaches of The Voice Generations.

Regarded as two of the greatest voices of this generation, Julie and Stell are ready to showcase their range and versatility in the upcoming concert.

