Israel props Philippine agri sector — and how?!
The Philippines and Israel have a long-standing “special relationship,” deeply rooted in shared democratic values, freedom, and civil rights. This bond is evidenced by the strong bilateral relations between the two nations, according to the Israel Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines.
This unique relationship dates back to historical events when the Philippines played a pivotal role in supporting Israel.
In the late 1930s, under the Open Door policy of President Manuel L. Quezon, the Philippines welcomed Holocaust refugees.
Additionally, in 1947, the Philippines was the only Asian country to support United Nations Resolution 181, advocating for the partition of Palestine and the establishment of the State of Israel.
Diplomatic relations were officially established in 1957 with the signing of the Treaty of Friendship in 1958, leading to numerous bilateral agreements.
Israel has been a consistent partner in assisting and exchanging knowledge on smart and sustainable farming practices with the Philippines, leveraging its status as an agricultural powerhouse.
In June 2023, a renewed partnership between the two countries focused on agriculture and water management was agreed upon.
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, during a meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., emphasized the potential for collaboration to bolster the Philippines’ food security.
Cohen proposed the establishment of an agricultural hub to further this initiative.
“I think that we can work together, and let’s say that less import, more export for the Philippines. And I think that we can work together,” Cohen told President Marcos Jr.
Israel’s expertise in water management was also a key topic. In 2022, 392 Filipino trainees completed the Agrostudies Program, an on-the-job agricultural training program managed by Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in partnership with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.
This program, a significant component of bilateral agricultural cooperation, has trained over 6,000 Filipino participants since 2005. Israeli experts provide hands-on fieldwork and academic training, exposing participants to cutting-edge techniques and innovations in agrotechnology.
Expanding agricultural trade between the nations has also been a priority. In August 2022, the Philippine Department of Agriculture (DA) discussed with Israel’s Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss the market access for Philippine fresh pineapples and mangoes and the importation of Hass avocado planting materials.
Topics included technical cooperation to enhance local laboratories, developing a large-scale dairy farm using Israeli technology, and progressing the proposed Philippines-Israel Cooperative Learning and Linkages in Agriculture through a Bilateral Agreement.
In March 2023, the DA announced plans to revitalize the country’s cacao industry through its High-Value Crops and Development Program.
Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel highlighted the need to educate farmers on maximizing the economic and livelihood potential of cacao production.
DA chief Laurel Jr., alongside Ambassador Fluss, visited the Filipinas Cacao Heritage Reserve in Calamba, Laguna, a 13-hectare cacao farmland. This site will receive technical assistance and mentorship from Israeli experts in cacao production, in collaboration with the Israeli Embassy in the Philippines.
In 2022, Israel imported a total volume of 3,441,855 kilograms of various Philippine products. According to Trading Economics, citing the United Nations Comtrade database, Philippine exports to Israel in 2023 were valued at $144 million.