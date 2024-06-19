Israel props Philippine agri sector — and how?!

The Philippines and Israel have a long-standing “special relationship,” deeply rooted in shared democratic values, freedom, and civil rights. This bond is evidenced by the strong bilateral relations between the two nations, according to the Israel Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines.

This unique relationship dates back to historical events when the Philippines played a pivotal role in supporting Israel.

In the late 1930s, under the Open Door policy of President Manuel L. Quezon, the Philippines welcomed Holocaust refugees.

Additionally, in 1947, the Philippines was the only Asian country to support United Nations Resolution 181, advocating for the partition of Palestine and the establishment of the State of Israel.

Diplomatic relations were officially established in 1957 with the signing of the Treaty of Friendship in 1958, leading to numerous bilateral agreements.