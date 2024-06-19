Innovation drives Israel’s SDG

Member states of the United Nations are striving to meet the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by the 2030 deadline, progressing at varying paces. For Israel, achieving these goals has become more challenging due to its ongoing conflict with Hamas terrorists in Gaza. Nevertheless, significant achievements are being made.

In just three years, Israel’s University of Haifa (UoH) climbed in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings (THEIR) from 400th to 95th, as reported by Israel National News. THEIR evaluates universities based on their contributions to the SDGs, and UoH’s substantial progress across these goals enabled it to break into the top 100 in the 2024 edition of the index.

UoH Rector and incoming president, Prof. Gur Elroy, attributes this advancement to the institution’s hard work and its reputation as an academic melting pot. UoH’s 18,000-strong student body is highly diverse, including students from Jewish, Muslim, Christian, Baha’i, Druze, Bedouin, and other backgrounds.

The university ranks 17th globally in SDG 5 (gender equality), 32nd in SDG 16 (peace, justice, and strong institutions), and 68th in SDG 4 (quality education).

Israel’s progress in other SDGs is driven by technological innovation. Leading this effort is the Israel Innovation Institute (III), a non-profit organization that collaborates with investors, international corporations, and governmental and international organizations to develop impactful technologies for Israel and beyond.

III’s work is categorized into six ecosystems focusing on transportation, food, health, desertification, climate adaptation and mitigation, and the ocean. Noteworthy among these is III’s initiative to address desertification, which Israel has successfully reversed through innovative solutions enabling sustainable living in arid climates.

Partners such as the Merage Foundation Israel, the Ministry of Environmental Protection, and Ben Gurion University are part of the DeserTech community with III, creating solutions at their hub in Be’er Sheva, located in the Negev region, part of the world’s desert belt. Institutions in the Negev region are already at the forefront of research addressing climate change across various sectors.