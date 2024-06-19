Indulge in the ultimate chocolate experience

Embark on a rich and delectable journey with the newest sensation from Seattle’s Best Coffee: The Premium Chocolate Collection made with Ghirardelli.

This exquisite collection promises to leave chocolate lovers craving more, offering a luxurious blend of two iconic brands renowned for their commitment to quality and taste.

Ghirardelli, a name synonymous with premium chocolate for nearly two centuries, brings its expertise and celebrated heritage to this collaboration. Known worldwide for producing top-quality chocolate, Ghirardelli’s legacy is one of creating delightfully sweet memories for both connoisseurs and those with a sweet tooth.

Seattle’s Best Coffee proudly introduces this legacy in an exciting, limited time offer available in three irresistible variants: Hot Chocolate, Iced Chocolate and Chocolate Milkshake. Each is meticulously crafted with Ghirardelli chocolate to elevate the chocolate experience to new heights.

Hot Chocolate is a heartwarming beverage featuring Ghirardelli chocolate, white chocolate sauce and milk, all garnished with marshmallows. This comforting drink is perfect for cozy moments.

Iced Chocolate is a refreshing treat combining Ghirardelli chocolate, white chocolate sauce, ice and milk. Ideal for a cool, indulgent escape.

Chocolate Milkshake is an irresistible ice-blended beverage crafted with Ghirardelli chocolate, milk and chocolate ice cream, topped with a dash of Ghirardelli powder and marshmallows. This decadent shake is a must-try for chocolate enthusiasts.

The drinks are available for dine-in, take-out, pick-up, and delivery through GrabFood and Foodpanda.