‘Indio-Genius’ wins the gold

Indio-Genius won the Gold Award for Culture and Heritage at the recently concluded International Tourism Film Festival Africa 2024 held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Know Your North documentary Indio-Genius: 500 Taon Ng Labanang Kultural centers on National Artist Kidlat Tahimik’s eponymously named exhibition, “Indio-Genius,” which was on view at the National Museum until December 2023.

Enrique de Malacca, a slave owned by Ferdinand Magellan, is the main subject of the feature. According to the artist, he was the first person to successfully circumnavigate the earth. The feature is directed by filmmaker Gabriel Malvar.

Indio-Genius is part of the #KnowYourNorth series, an initiative led by Victory Liner, Inc. to document and archive the rich culture and traditions of the northern region. The themes are environmental protection, heritage preservation and cultural elevation. The narratives are curated, co-produced and directed by Malvar under his outfit, The Extra Mile Productions.

The International Tourism Film Festival Africa is hosted in South Africa each year.