Hong Kong’s tourist spot targets Pinoy travelers

As Filipinos are one of Hong Kong’s frequent visitors, officials of Ngong Ping 360, operator of one of Hong Kong’s top emerging tourist facilities, recently visited the Philippines to collaborate with various travel agencies and entice them to bring more Filipino visitors to the former Crown Colony.

In his presentation, James Tung, the managing director of Ngong Ping 360 said since July 2023, there has been a strong comeback of tourists in Hong Kong, of which about 52 percent are from the Philippines.

In 2023, 763,778 Filipino visitors arrived in Hong Kong, followed by Thai (450,372), Singaporeans (400,029), Malaysians (258,191), Indonesians (252,432) and Vietnamese (34,662).

“In 2023, 34 million visitors arrived in Hong Kong, 2.17 million are from Southeast Asia, with a recovery rate coming from the Covid-19 pandemic of 70 percent. This January 2024 alone, the daily average of Filipino arrivals is now at 63.4 percent,” he said in a press conference at the Grand Hyatt Hotel on Tuesday.

Ngong Ping 360 operates the Ngong Ping Cable Car and Ngong Ping Village. It offers the Crystal+, considered the world’s most spacious car of its kind, with an 80 percent visibility of the whole village.