Global call for proposals for “Go Green with Taiwan” campaign launched

With the success of its “Sharing is Caring” campaign more than three years ago, the Taiwan International Trade Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs (TITA, MOEA) and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) launched on Wednesday another global contest where anyone can submit program ideas aimed at making the world green again through the use of Taiwan products.

Called “Go Green with Taiwan,” the global sustainability program concept contest, hopes to inspire any group to come up with interesting ideas that will foster technological cooperation in making an environmentally and economically sustainable future possible, using products and solutions from Taiwan, a country that has achieved global renown for technologically advanced and life-changing innovations.

“Go Green with Taiwan” contest is open to participants who are either part of a company or any institution, such as colleges or universities, non-government organizations, public associations, among others.

All submitted proposals will go through a qualification phase and will be reviewed further by a panel of environmental sustainability experts until the grand finals. Proposals will be evaluated for their excellence in four categories -- environmental and economic sustainability, feasibility, innovation, and the relevant use of products or solutions from Taiwan.

A total of six finalists will get free round-trip tickets to Taiwan, including accommodations and other travel expenses. Three of the most outstanding proposals shall receive US$20,000 as prize money.

The deadline for submission of proposals is on 31 August 2024 and winners will be announced by late December 2024.

According to TAITRA chairperson James Huang, they collectively promote the stories of Taiwanese enterprises' pursuit of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) aspects to the international community.

"Go Green with Taiwan" serves as an important gateway for international partners to first understand Taiwan's path to sustainability, where people around the world can learn how to find suitable partners in Taiwan for the future.

“Through the global call for proposals, we aspire not only to pursue business and technical cooperation but also to encourage Taiwanese industries to understand global sustainability issues and go international, creating more touching stories,” Huang said.

Meantime, Cynthia Kiang, general director of TITA, stressed that with the specter of global climate change and rising energy demands facing the world today, many countries agree that developing green energy and a sustainable economy has become even more imperative, with carbon reduction and green sustainability as vital components in this crucial mission.

“To achieve this important goal, the government will actively collaborate closely with industries. Facing the climate crisis, we must resolutely implement the net-zero transition and promote ‘net-zero emissions’ and ‘clean energy’ without delay,” Kiang said.