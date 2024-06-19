Gabi, Flores display grit in JPGT Iloilo conquests

ILOILO — In challenging conditions, Alexie Isabella Gabi and Inno Miguel Flores overcame early struggles and late-round pressure, emerging victorious in the 13-15 category of the ICTSI JPGT Iloilo Visayas Series here on Wednesday.

Both players showcased remarkable resilience and skill at the demanding par-70 Iloilo Golf Club course, defying numerous challenges posed by the course and their respective rivals to secure impressive victories.

Gabi carded a 91 while Flores shot a 76 and matched eight-stroke romps.

Despite a shaky front nine, Gabi maintained her composure and capitalized on Tiffany Bernardino’s mistakes to clinch the title in the girls’ division with a total score of 253 over 54 holes.

The 12-year-old Gen. Santos City native’s ability to recover from a double-bogey-riddled frontside 51 and finish strong with a back nine 40 demonstrated her tenacity and mental toughness.

Bernardino, struggling in wet conditions, ended with an 83 for a 261, while Rane Chiu placed third with an 85 for a 269.

“My first nine holes were tough, but I managed to catch up on the back nine,” said Gabi, a student at Quantum Academy, who relied on her excellent pitching and putting on the latter half of the course.

“I just told myself to focus on my game instead of getting annoyed and distracted,” added Gabi, who will also compete in the two upcoming Bacolod tournaments over the next two weeks.

Flores, on the other hand, displayed a steady performance throughout the tournament. Starting the final round four strokes ahead, he faced strong competition from Luciano Copok, Ty Ritchie Go and Dannuo Zhu.

However, his closing 35 on the last nine holes helped him secure a commanding victory with a total of 236 after a six-over round.

Flores’ strategic play and focus on minimizing errors highlighted his competitive edge and determination.

“I focused on playing consistently,” said Flores, who showcased his prowess with a solid one-over score on the back nine, where consistent pars dominated his performance.

Despite a lone bogey in the final stretch, the 13-year-old from Negros Occidental maintained a steady focus on his game.

Buoyed by this convincing victory, he looks forward to the upcoming series, starting with Binitin in Bacolod next week and culminating at his home course, the Marapara layout in Negros Occidental the following week.

Zhu carded an 80 to snare runner-up honors at 244, while Copok and Go finished with 245 and 249 after 81 and 82, respectively.

Gabi and Flores’ performances in the first of three tournaments in the Visayas series not only underscored their individual talents but also set a high standard for future competitions.

Their ability to adapt to challenging conditions and maintain composure under pressure is a testament to their potential as rising stars in the ICTSI-sponsored circuit, hinting at even greater achievements in the future.