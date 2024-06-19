FRENCH SWING: McIlroy, Scheffler banner Olympic qualifiers

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Rory McIlroy is set to play at the Paris Olympics alongside world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler after taking a break from golf following his dramatic late collapse at the US Open.

The qualifying period for the event came to an end after the US Open at Pinehurst at the weekend, when McIlroy finished as runner-up to US star Bryson DeChambeau after squandering a two-shot lead with five holes to play.

The final men’s Olympic Golf Ranking, published on Tuesday, features 60 qualifiers representing 32 different countries.

The top 15 players in the world rankings qualify for the Games, up to a maximum of four golfers from a single country.

Unfortunately for the Filipinos, their previous Olympic bet in Miguel Tabuena didn’t make the 60-player cut.

However, they will still be represented in the Summer Games as 18th Asian Games gold medalist Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina are expected to make it before the two-year qualifying window in the women’s division closes on 24 June. The women’s tournament is set on 7 August also at the Le Golf National in southwest of central France. Both the men’s and women’s events are 72-hole individual stroke play events.

Pagdanganan is at No. 35 while Ardina is at No. 55, five notches above the cut-off line entering the last two qualifying events.

Below the top 15, players qualify based on their world ranking, with a maximum of two eligible players from each country that does not already have two or more players among the top 15.

The host country, France, was guaranteed at least one spot, as was each of the five continents of the Olympic movement.

McIlroy, second in the world rankings, is set to represent Ireland at the former Ryder Cup venue, Le Golf National, from 1 to 4 August, alongside former British Open champion Shane Lowry.

Scheffler, defending champion Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa have qualified to represent the United States.