Escudero: Inday’s resignation ‘inevitable’

Vice President Sara Duterte’s resignation as secretary of the Department of Education and a member of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Cabinet was inevitable, Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero said Wednesday.

“I believe her resignation was inevitable from the time her father, FPRRD (former president Rodrigo Duterte), and her siblings and allies started attacking PBBM (President Bongbong Marcos) and members of the First Family,” Escudero said.

“It’s inevitability became more pronounced when she was already silent and not expressing her support on certain policy issues such as the West Philippine Sea, the Bagong Pilipinas Hymn, the Quiboloy cases and attempted arrest, etc.,” he added.

To recall, in January, former President Duterte and his successor, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., traded accusations of drug dependency, signifying a crack in the so-called UniTeam.

Senator Imee Marcos, the elder sister of the President, confirmed the rift within the winning 2022 presidential and vice presidential tandem but emphasized that the relationship between the coalition’s leaders remained solid.

However, the crack in the UniTeam was exacerbated when First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos admitted in an interview in April that her relationship with the Vice President had soured after the latter attended a protest in Davao against Charter change in January.

According to Liza, Sara was seen laughing when her father openly mocked Marcos and accused him of being “bangag” or high on illegal drugs.

Duterte’s family also defended fugitive Kingdom of Jesus Christ Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, who had served as Duterte’s presidential spiritual adviser.

Policy differences

Escudero said that as the second highest government official, the Vice President has “every right to have policy differences with the President.”

“I believe that people love and respect her precisely for that… for having and fighting for what she believes in and for her own beliefs,” he said.

“I wish her well in this new journey as she continues to serve our people as our Vice President,” he added.

Harry Roque, former spokesperson of former president Duterte, said Sara’s resignation dissolved the UniTeam coalition.

“She has just become the leader of the opposition. The line has been drawn. The Philippines finally has a real leader,” Roque said in an internet post.

Poverty Adviser on Poverty Alleviation Secretary Larry Gadon blamed Sara’s father and his hired “vloggers” for the Vice President’s resignation.

“President Marcos was elected by more than 31 million Filipinos, the highest number in Philippine election history and was the only president elected by a majority. Now they want the President to resign. What about us? We are the majority of Filipinos who voted for the president,” he said.

Experienced successor needed

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel said the next person to lead the DepEd should have prior experience working within the department.

“The next secretary of Education must be someone who has worked with or in the department for decades,” Pimentel told reporters in a text message.

“Someone familiar with how the department works as well as with the problems of the education sector and educational system,” he added.

Apart from resigning from the Cabinet, Duterte also vacated her position as vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, the anti-insurgency body created by her father.

According to Malacañang, Duterte resigned from her posts without providing any explanations.

Marcos has accepted her resignation, effective Friday, 19 July.

Duterte led the department for nearly two years. During her tenure, the country resumed full face-to-face classes after two years of hybrid learning due to the Covid-19 pandemic.