LOOK: Mayeth and her neighbor, Lon, gather worms to use as bait for fishing at Mabua Beach in Tandag, Surigao del Sur, on 19 June 2024. According to Mayeth, using worms as bait is a more economical option compared to purchasing shrimp, making their fishing trips more affordable and sustainable. The pair spend their early mornings searching for worms along the beach, a practice that not only saves them money but also connects them more deeply with their local environment. | via YUMMIE DINGDING

