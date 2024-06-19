Eala blasts French foe, makes Last 16

Alex Eala kicked off her campaign in the Veneto Open with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Carole Monet of France in the Round of 32 in Gaiba, Italy last Tuesday.

Eala, 19, needed two hours to beat her opponent and advance to the Round of 16 of the tournaments that she is using as springboard to qualify for the Wimbledon Championships from 1 to 14 July.

Since turning professional in 2020, Eala has yet to win a singles title on grass surface, making it extra challenging for her to conquer the title in this tourney that serves as a warmup for Wimbledon.

In her last tourney on grass, Eala was shown the door by Ena Shibahara of Japan, 7-6, 0-6, 2-6, in the second qualifying round of the Rothesay Open in Nottingham, Great Britain last 9 June.

Still, Eala continues to pick up lessons that will continue as she continues to hone her craft.

“Learning my way on the field,” Eala said.

The No. 169 netter of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings is set to compete against home bet Giorgia Pedone on Thursday in the Round of 16.

With Pedone sitting at No. 307 in the WTA rankings, Eala looks to have an edge.

The 19-year-old Italian moved on to the Round of 16 after Hailey Baptiste of the United States retired in the second set, ending the match, 6-1, 1-0 in Pedone’s favor.