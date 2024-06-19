DSWD warns of fake 4Ps payout FB post

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) cautioned all beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) on Wednesday, 19 June, against a misleading Facebook post circulating online regarding the payout schedule of the grant.

Irene Dumlao, Assistant Secretary for the Disaster Response Management Group at DSWD and its spokesperson, said the agency has received reports of a viral post providing false official payout dates and names of recipients of 4Ps grants.

“This information did not originate from any official DSWD channels and could potentially confuse 4Ps beneficiaries,” Dumlao said.

She emphasized that in accordance with the Data Privacy Act of 2012, the DSWD does not publicly disclose beneficiary details.

“All official announcements, including 4Ps payout schedules, are published exclusively on the official 4Ps page: https://www.facebook.com/DSWDPantawidPamilya,” she said.

Dumlao explained that City/Municipal Links, assisted by Parent Leaders, directly inform 4Ps beneficiaries of payout schedules in their respective areas. The Land Bank of the Philippines is also authorized to announce payroll schedules on its official Facebook page once cash grants have been credited to beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

Recognizing the importance of 4Ps grants to its beneficiaries, Dumlao urged vigilance against misinformation and advised checking official social media platforms for updates.

The spokesperson reiterated DSWD’s call for 4Ps beneficiaries to rely exclusively on verified sources for accurate information to avoid confusion.