DoH gets a shot in the arm

The Department of Budget and Management has approved the purchase of 141 medical vehicles by the Department of Health (DoH), a move seen as a significant boost to the country’s healthcare system’s response capabilities.

This comes after Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman signed the Authority to Purchase Motor Vehicles on 11 June, allocating P387 million for the acquisition.

In a statement on Wednesday, the DBM detailed that the procured vehicles will include land and sea ambulances, along with passenger vans designated for patient transport.

The initiative falls under the Health Facilities Enhancement Program (HFEP), a program designed to bridge gaps in healthcare delivery and ensure improved accessibility of medical facilities and services.

“Enhancing the responsiveness of our healthcare system is critical to guaranteeing timely and effective medical care for all Filipinos, especially those residing in underserved and geographically isolated areas,” Pangandaman said.