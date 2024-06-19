DigiPlus joins NICT Month celebration

DigiPlus Interactive Corp., through its social development arm BingoPlus Foundation, has expressed support to the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT)’s vision of creating a digitally advanced and resilient Philippines.

Further reinforcing its commitment to responsible digitalization, the company recently supported the DICT Expo: Bayang Digital, Bagong Pilipinas held last 3 June at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

The Expo was part of a series of activities in celebration of the National Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Month, held June of every year, in accordance with Proclamation 1521, series of 2008.

“As we continue to grow our market, we also recognize the need to provide a safer online environment for Filipinos everywhere. As a leading digital entertainment company, DigiPlus, through our Foundation, will continue to support programs, and improve our own initiatives to continuously pursue responsible digitalization in the country,” said Andy Tsui, Digiplus president and Bingoplus Foundation chairperson.

This year’s National ICT Month with the theme “Bayang Digital ang Bagong Pilipinas,” stresses the importance of leveraging ICT and other means to provide efficient government services, enhance cyber safety, and extend limitless opportunities for Filipinos.

Expo attendees include personalities from national government agencies, academe, and industry leaders in Information Technology (IT), Communications, and Technology.

Earlier this year, DigiPlus Interactive, through the BingoPlus Foundation, announced its plan to allocate more than Php100 million for its advocacies to promote a digitally-advanced and resilient Philippines. Among its advocacy pillars are Technology Education and Responsible Digitalization, done in partnership with the public and private sector.

These programs include FutureSmart Scholarships and The PLUS Factor program to bridge quality education and leadership development with high-potential young tech talents. This National ICT Month, the Foundation also launched the Coding for Kids program to inject fun in STEM learning and inspire the youth to pursue an interest in tech.