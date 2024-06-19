DICT urges: Build cell sites in isolated areas

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is pushing for a common tower policy that would require independent cell site station builders to focus on the GIDAs, or rural areas where internet connections are crucial to economic activities and online learning.

This comes as part of the Marcos administration’s goal of strengthening the country’s ‘digital infostructure’ to boost the broadband connectivity in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

DICT Assistant Secretary Renato Paraiso said that the agency will be issuing a circular upon instruction of Secretary Ivan John Uy.

Paraiso explained that there are more than 50 independent common tower companies operating in the country to catch up with the 50,000 targeted cell sites for the common use of the telcos.

“We need to establish a policy that would direct them to put their investments in GIDAs… for the country to achieve a fully digitized economy as envisioned by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,” said Paraiso.

He added that strengthening the country’s digital infostructure will mean increasing the foundational framework and infrastructure that supports the creation, storage, processing, security and transmission of information.

This reportedly includes both the physical and digital components necessary for the information and communications technology systems to function effectively.

“This is where the telcos and independent common towers companies play a big role in helping the government to expedite the infostructure buildup if their cell stations will be erected in GIDAs,” said Paraiso.

Conceding that at least 65 percent of the country’s population is still without internet connection, Paraiso said at present only 2,374 cell sites were recorded to have been constructed by the independent common tower companies, excluding those which were not yet reported by another seven ICT firms.

He added that the DICT is still in the process of updating the number of cell towers owned by the leading local telecom companies such as Globe, Smart-PLDT, Converge and Dito.

While the number of cellular towers in the country is far below the ideal requirement necessary for the country to attain a fully digitized economy, Paraiso has pinned hopes in the newly passed law - Republic Act 11659 - which removes restrictions on foreign ownership for telecom companies.

RA 11659, or the Public Service Act, provides that foreign nationals are allowed to own more than 50 percent of capital in public services engaged in the operation and management of critical infrastruture which includes telecommunications.

Paraiso said that the RA 11659 will provide the window for foreign capitals to get invested in telecom and related businesses like independent common tower builders.