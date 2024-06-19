Davao institutionalizes ICS, disaster response team

DAVAO CITY — The city government here issued an order on 13 June institutionalizing the Incident Command System (ICS) and constituting the Incident Management Team (IMT) of the city.

Executive Order (EO) 22 Series of 2024 or “An Order Institutionalizing the Incident Command System and Constituting the Incident Management Team (IMT) of Davao City During Disaster Occurrences and Unplanned Events, Its Structure, Composition, Functions, Activation and Interoperability with the Davao City Emergency Operations Center and Response Cluster” aims to create a structure that will govern responses and appropriate actions to safeguard, preserve, and protect lives, well-being, and health of the inhabitants of the city, as well as their properties and to minimize the adverse impact of hazards and related disasters.

“The Incident Commander shall select and organize the Command and General Staff to constitute the IMT based on the level of knowledge of ICS based on the ICS courses completed and appropriate skills, experience, and expertise to handle similar incidents,” the EO added.

Based on Section 1, the IMT of Davao City shall be named the Davao City All Hazard Incident Management Team and shall be composed of various city offices including the Davao City Hall Disaster Action Team, Task Force Davao, Coast Guard Station Davao, Davao City Police Office, Bureau of Fire Protection- City Fire Office, and all punong barangays.

Section 2 provides for the composition of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), Incident Management, and Response Cluster.