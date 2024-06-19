DARREN SAYS NO TO CONCERT REPEAT

Weeks after “D10,” his successful 10th anniversary concert at the Araneta Coliseum, Darren faced the entertainment media to tell his side stories and every good memory that took place during that milestone for his decade-long career.

But when we asked Darren if he is willing to do the concert all over again for a repeat show, the singer actor said no.

“Ayoko na po. Nakaka-stress talaga siya. Marami po nagtatanong kung may repeat or may tour pero I feel so fulfilled na sa ginawa ko po that day, on June first, and it’s something na parang I don’t want to recreate parang what was meant on that day was meant to happen, but the tour is something na pwede naman namin i-consider. Parang pwede naman pag-isipan (I don’t want to have a repeat anymore. It’s so stressful. Many have asked me if I will do a repeat or maybe have a tour, but I already feel fulfilled with what I did that day, on 1 June, and it’s something that perhaps I don’t want to recreate because what was meant on that day was meant to happen, although I could consider a tour. We can think about it),” Darren said.

The 23-year-old performer also said that one main goal he achieved has been the improvement of his acting talent based on comments opn social media.

The singer admits that he needed more time with the choreography, which is why he requested for more rehearsals. “To memorize a song is easier, but for dance, it’s different,” he added.

Exploring more in showbiz is definitely in Darren’s plan after his first decade in the industry. Acting is one field that he truly enjoys the most. He hopes to get more acting projects following his stint in Can’t Buy Me Love.

“Sinasabi ko nga naibawi ko ang sarili ko from The Hows of Us kasi marami ang nag-bash sa acting ko sa The Hows of Us. Aminado naman po ako, wala akong workshop doon. Pinalipad ako from Canada to Amsterdam pero sa Can’t Buy Me Love natuwa ako kasi naibawi ko naman ang sarili ko. Sabi nga ng netizens na ang acting ko doon pasado na siya (I say I have redeemed myself from my performance in the movie The Hows of Us. Many expressed their dislike of my acting in that movie. I admit I had no workshops for that. I was asked to fly from Canada to Amsterdam. But in Can’t Buy me Love, I am glad that I have redeemed myself. Netizens have said my acting has improved),” Darren said.

Darren considers Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo as his coach and mentor going back to his days as finalist of The Voice Kids year 2014.