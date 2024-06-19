Crowd favorite Greek-style salad is back

SaladStop! offers the boost you need to make each day count. Satisfy your cravings with a guilt-free high by getting your fill of a crowd-favorite: Yasou!

Yes, it’s back! First introduced as a seasonal menu item, SaladStop! is bringing back everyone’s favorite Greek-style salad as part of its Daily Bowls Exclusives menu.

This vegetarian salad features a medley of romaine, rocket, sundried tomatoes, candied walnuts, juicy grapes, shaved parmesan and feta cheese — all drizzled in tangy Greek Vinaigrette. It’s a nutritional powerhouse packed with essential nutrients like calcium, potassium, phosphorus and iron. It’s also naturally gluten-free and rich in anti-inflammatory benefits. Enjoy it as a salad or a wrap.

With a subscription to Daily Bowls by SaladStop!, ordering ahead adds an element of excitement. In addition to Signature items, subscribers gain exclusive access to dishes like Yasou! For their Friday selection. The exclusive menu also features other favorites such as Saikō, a warm Japanese-inspired protein bowl; Cauli-fornia Dreamin’, with a delectable Cauliflower cheese patty; Yam Thai, a vibrant Thai-inspired salad with rich Peanut Vinaigrette; and The Refresher, a zesty baked salmon salad.

Not sure where to start? First, select the nearest SaladStop! hub on saladstop.pickup.ph to cater to your weekly health fix. Next, choose a three-day or five-day plan. Starting at P1,265, the three-day plan follows an M-W-F schedule; while the five-day, at P2,045, provides the complete Daily Bowls experience from Monday to Friday. Last, pay online and await delivery.

To celebrate the return of Yasou!, SaladStop! is offering a 15 percent discount on all Daily Bowls subscriptions until 23 June.