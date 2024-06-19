Conviction of ‘killer cops’ hailed

The Department of Justice (DoJ) on Wednesday has welcomed the conviction of the four police officers believed to have shot dead a father and his son during an anti-illegal drug operation in 2016.

DoJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla made the comment after the Caloocan City Regional Trial Court Branch 121 handed down its guilty verdict against Police Master Sgt. Virgilio Servantes and Police Corporals Arnel De Guzman, Johnston Alacre and Argemio Saguros Jr. for homicide.

Each was ordered to pay P100,000 for actual, moral, and temperate damages, and civil indemnity with an interest of six percent per annum from the date of finality of the decision until fully paid.

“This conviction is a milestone in our criminal justice system, a testament of the government’s unwavering efforts to safeguarding human rights in the pursuit of justice and a clear proof of a functioning justice system,” Remulla said.

“This serves as a reminder to abusive police officers that no one is above the law, justice will eventually catch up with them,” he added.